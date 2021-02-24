Advertisement

‘Operational error’ causes Fed payment system to crash

This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal...
This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal Reserve survey of U.S. business conditions has found modest economic gains at the start of the year, although some parts of the country saw slowdowns stemming from a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases. The Fed report released Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 said that the bulk of the Fed's 12 regions reported modest gains in economic activity in recent weeks. But two districts saw declines in activity, and another two reported little or no change.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s back-end payment system that banks, government entities and investors rely on to transfer cash temporarily went dark.

The Fed blamed an “operational error” for FedWire’s collapse, and was able to restore services after being down for 2 1/2 hours on Wednesday.

FedWire is the Federal Reserve’s real-time wire transfer service that is used to send large sums of cash between banks, federal and state governments as well as banks that need to clear funds.

Trillions of dollars move through the FedWire infrastructure on a daily basis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas-based food chain Whataburger has temporarily closed all locations in Tallahassee and...
Texas severe weather impacts Tallahassee Whataburger restaurants
Flag is at half-staff at Florida's Capitol in February 2021.
Flag Battle: experts weigh in on DeSantis-Fried half-staff debate
Rush Propst
Court documents outline new allegations against Rush Propst
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 23, 2021
Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall

Latest News

The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Thomasville Police Department asking public for help locating missing man
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Palm Beach County, Fla., refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
Capitol flags lowered amid controversy
Springtime Tallahassee to take place at North Florida Fairgrounds this year
Longterm resident, Edward Trejo, is 79 years old and has never seen snow like this before....
First snow angel for 79-year-old man