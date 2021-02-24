Parents protest at Pelham City Schools

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Parents gathered at Pelham City Schools Tuesday because they want kids back in school full-time.

“They deserve time in the classroom, they deserve some structure in their life and school is part of that,” said protest organizer and parent Crissy Weeks.

Pelham City Schools Superintendent Floyd Fort says they are operating in a hybrid model.

“We have divided the student body in two different groups; half the students come on Mondays and Tuesdays each week and the other half come on Thursday and Friday,” explained Fort.

He adds they use Wednesday as a disinfecting day.

Weeks says she sees her kids struggling at home.

“My daughter is in the gifted program here and I see her not understanding the work they are sending home because she is not able to ask questions,” said Weeks.

Weeks says virtual learning is very limited due to a lack of internet because of where they live.

Rosie Almond, whose grandchildren go to PCS, also says kids are struggling.

“It’s time to open these schools back up, because these kids are struggling, they go to school two days a week. When they come home, they got a packet this thick,” said Almond. “If it’s safe for half to go on Monday and Tuesday and half to go on Thursday and Friday, it’s safe for them to go, let them wear masks.”

Fort says if they double the number of kids in school, they wouldn’t have enough time in the day to take all the safety measures.

“We would have to double the number of students on our school buses, we would have to double the number of students in our classrooms. What we’re doing now, we’re monitoring students’ temperatures each morning and asking questions to our students,” Fort said.

He says that they understand the parents’ concerns.

“We hear the cries from parents that it may be inconvenient for them, but in order for us to ensure the safety of all our students and our teachers, we felt like this model would work best for our school system,” he continued.

Fort adds there’s a lot of things to consider before fully opening the school back up.

“We have over 200 children that are all virtual, they don’t come to school any, so are we going to make those children go back to school if we open up?” asked Fort.

He says they also have parents that are satisfied with the current system.

The superintendent says they continue to monitor the data. He says when the board of education says conditions are right, they will look at opening the school back up.

