SCSO arrests 3 for heavy machinery theft, 1 suspect still at large

SUWANEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Live Oak Police Department says they have arrested 3 men following a criminal theft investigation involving the stealing and selling heavy equipment across North Florida and South Georgia.

44-year-old Robert Sanders of Lake City has been arrested by the FBI and federally indicted.

27-year-old Matthew Robert Yopp of Mayo has been arrested on three counts of burglary, grand theft.

40-year-old Tony Darrell Richards of Lake City has been arrested on two counts of dealing in stolen property.

35-year-old Joshua James Redd, 35 of Lake City currently has active warrants for his arrest, however, the department says his location is unknown.

These men have been stealing and selling mini excavators, skid steers, utility trailers and zero-turn lawnmowers.

The organization was first identified locally during an unrelated investigation and arrest by SCSO investigators.

Since the thefts occurred throughout multiple states, investigators contacted the FBI and learned that they were conducting a parallel investigation into members of this syndicate and had already identified Robert Sanders, 44, of Lake City, FL as a high-ranking member of the organization, who solicited co-defendants to steal specific heavy equipment he could sell.

As the investigation progressed, Yopp and Red, who stole multiple trailers and pieces of heavy equipment, were identified.

Investigators then learned that Sanders had conspired with Richards to buy the stolen equipment.

Richards then used his construction business to sell the stolen equipment to unsuspecting buyers, claiming that he purchased the equipment from insurance companies.

SCSO, CCSO, and LOPD investigators have been able to locate and recover numerous pieces of heavy equipment, however, there are still many others that have not been located.

This investigation is currently still ongoing by all agencies, and more information may be forthcoming as the investigations progress, and other co-defendants are identified.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, SWCO asks that you contact the department at (386)-362-2222.

