Springtime Tallahassee to take place at North Florida Fairgrounds on May 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This year, Springtime Tallahassee is moving out of downtown and will be held at the North Florida Fairgrounds. In addition, it will now be a single day event.

The new date is Saturday, May 15.

The event will kick off around 9 a.m., and the Music Fest, which is usually Friday night, will be that Saturday night.

WCTV spoke with Springtime Tallahassee’s executive director, Terri Sue Aldridge Lawson, about the choice to move the festival.

“We have opted to move out of the downtown area, which was a really difficult decision to make. but we’ve decided to go to the North Florida Fairgrounds just because we have a larger footprint, and that allows us to implement better safety precautions, more of our COVID-19 safety plan, and ensure a safer, healthier environment for folks to come out,” Lawson said.

Those precautions include mask requirements, social distancing and extra hand sanitizers and place markers throughout the venue.

There will not be a traditional parade this year, but the Jubilee in the Park will feature a children’s park, arts and crafts, food, boutique vendors. and two entertainment stages.

Springtime Tallahassee’s President is quoted in a press release from the non-profit.

“For the past year, our lives have been turned upside due to COVID and while we search for a new normal, we want to ensure that our festival is conducted in a safe manner and the North Florida Fairgrounds offers us a large amount of open-air space to hold our event,” said Joel Jarrett.

Lawson says the plan is to come back home to downtown next year.

The Festival’s General Chair agreed.

“While as an organization we are saddened to relocate, we anticipate this change only for this year as we continue to manage the pandemic. When you think Springtime Tallahassee Festival, you think downtown—the two are intertwined. Downtown is home to our festival, and we plan to return home in 2022,” said Ann Melder.

You can learn more about the event on Springtime Tallahassee’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.