Tallahassee Commissioners vote to resume utility disconnections with a 60 day advance notice

By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee voted to end the moratorium on utility disconnection for non-payment Wednesday evening.

Tallahassee was the first in the state to start a moratorium, and now one of the last to end it.

City Commissioners voted in favor of staff’s recommendation Wednesday evening, but with one important caveat.

Instead of a 30 day advance notice to a person who hasn’t paid, Commissioner voted on a 60 day advance notice, giving them a bit more time.

The City says it’s ready to establish payment plans or arrangements on a case-by-case basis.

City staff’s request to resume disconnections comes as Leon County receives $8.9 million dollars from the U.S. Treasury.

Mayor John Dailey says that makes this the right time for the transition.

“As we have federal assistance for utility relief coming to our community, combined with our commitment to work with every customer of the city of Tallahassee Utilities to restructure their bill so that it’s not a burden, I believe it’s time for us to move forward,” Dailey said.

Commissioners heard a presentation on the outstanding bills; 770 accounts have not paid since March. 2700 hundred accounts have not paid since August. In total, it’s $9.5 million dollars worth of of unpaid bills.

Commissioners also saying they want to remind the public about the City’s Project Share program, which allows you to make a donation when paying your utility bill to help out someone else.

