Advertisement

Tallahassee Community College to allow fans at sporting events

Tallahassee Community College basketball
Tallahassee Community College basketball(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has announced they will begin to allow fans at athletic events beginning Thursday, February 25.

TCC says for men’s and women’s basketball games, each TCC player and coach will be allowed up to two guests per game, and 50 general admission seats will be available to TCC students, faculty and staff on a first-come basis. No other general admission spectators will be allowed.

The school says all fans coming to games will have their temperature taken at the door and face masks/coverings will be required at all times while indoors.

TCC will be allowing general admission spectators to baseball and softball games, with seats being marked off to adhere to social distance guidelines. Face masks are encouraged when social distancing is not possible.

For a full set of guidelines set by TCC, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas-based food chain Whataburger has temporarily closed all locations in Tallahassee and...
Texas severe weather impacts Tallahassee Whataburger restaurants
Flag is at half-staff at Florida's Capitol in February 2021.
Flag Battle: experts weigh in on DeSantis-Fried half-staff debate
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 23, 2021
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Rush Propst
Court documents outline new allegations against Rush Propst

Latest News

Courtesy: FAMU
Marching 100 among NBA All-Star Game performers
Rush Propst
Court documents outline new allegations against Rush Propst
FSU baseball swept North Florida in a Sunday doubleheader to win the season-opening series.
‘Noles 9: Carson Montgomery’s debut, bullpen struggles, Tyler Martin’s approach and more
Rattlers see home winning streak come to close