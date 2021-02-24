Tallahassee Community College to allow fans at sporting events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has announced they will begin to allow fans at athletic events beginning Thursday, February 25.

Thankful for the opportunity to have some fans in attendance beginning February 25! https://t.co/v3R8zOKwxi — Tallahassee CC Athletics (@TCCEagles) February 24, 2021

TCC says for men’s and women’s basketball games, each TCC player and coach will be allowed up to two guests per game, and 50 general admission seats will be available to TCC students, faculty and staff on a first-come basis. No other general admission spectators will be allowed.

The school says all fans coming to games will have their temperature taken at the door and face masks/coverings will be required at all times while indoors.

TCC will be allowing general admission spectators to baseball and softball games, with seats being marked off to adhere to social distance guidelines. Face masks are encouraged when social distancing is not possible.

For a full set of guidelines set by TCC, click here.

