Thomasville Police Department asking public for help locating missing man

The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

89-year-old Oliver Hayes was last seen in a green Ford Explorer GA 28 with a veteran tag reading EPX178.

He was last seen wearing a hat that reads “Army Veteran,” a striped “yellow-ish” shirt and khaki pants, TPD says.

If you know where, TPD is asking that you contact dispatch at (229)-226-2101

