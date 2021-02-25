2 Lowndes High actresses land spots on all-state cast

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two cast members part of Lowndes High School’s Off-Broadway Acting Company were named to the all-state cast after a statewide competition.

Lauren Greer was named for her role as Annie Cannon, and Eliza Shiver was named for her role as Margaret Leavitt in Silent Sky.

The school’s group of actors competed at the Georgia High School Association State One-Act Play Competition.

