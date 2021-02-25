Advertisement

2 Lowndes High actresses land spots on all-state cast

Two cast members part of Lowndes High School’s Off-Broadway Acting Company were named to the...
Two cast members part of Lowndes High School’s Off-Broadway Acting Company were named to the all-state cast after a statewide competition.(Lowndes High School)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two cast members part of Lowndes High School’s Off-Broadway Acting Company were named to the all-state cast after a statewide competition.

Lauren Greer was named for her role as Annie Cannon, and Eliza Shiver was named for her role as Margaret Leavitt in Silent Sky.

The school’s group of actors competed at the Georgia High School Association State One-Act Play Competition.

LHS News... * LHS Off-Broadway competed strongly at the GHSA State One Act Play Competition and had two cast members...

Posted by Lowndes County Schools on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas-based food chain Whataburger has temporarily closed all locations in Tallahassee and...
Texas severe weather impacts Tallahassee Whataburger restaurants
Flag is at half-staff at Florida's Capitol in February 2021.
Flag Battle: experts weigh in on DeSantis-Fried half-staff debate
Rush Propst
Court documents outline new allegations against Rush Propst
Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 23, 2021

Latest News

The Thomas County Public Works Office says that beginning Thursday at 8 a.m., Hart Road between...
Hart Road between SR 33 and Colquitt County line to close due to pipe replacement project
Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a near-doubling of award money for...
Attorney General increases award amount for tips on murder cases that lead to arrests
Thousands of historical markers across the state of Georgia share stories of people from the...
Cairo community speaks on vandalism of historical marker
Cairo community speaks on vandalism of historical marker