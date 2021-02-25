Advertisement

A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file photo from July 24, 2006.(AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender-neutral new name: Potato Head.

The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today.

Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall
This year, Springtime Tallahassee is moving out of downtown and will be held at the North...
Springtime Tallahassee to take place at North Florida Fairgrounds on May 15
Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation...
LCSO arrests 3 following investigation, finds crack cocaine, flakka, ecstasy, other dangerous drugs
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Rush Propst
Court documents outline new allegations against Rush Propst

Latest News

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas...
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman responds to reports the police force was...
Capitol Police Chief: No intelligence provided to police about attack
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief, stimulus checks package
The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.
Victoria’s Secrets to close dozens of more stores