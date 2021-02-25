Advertisement

Attorney General increases award amount for tips on murder cases that lead to arrests

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a near-doubling of award money for anonymous tips in murder cases that lead to an arrest.

The increase takes the maximum allowable award amount from $5,000 to $9,500 for anonymous tips provided to the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers that lead to arrests with the goal of increasing community participation in solving murders.

Moody and FACS created the new incentive increase in hopes to expand citizen communication with the successful program on the heels of a statewide increase in murders.

Currently, there are 27 Crime Stopper organizations statewide. Each local organization fields tips individually and offers reward amounts between $1,000-$5,000 to anonymous tipsters that provide information leading to an arrest.

Moody said, “While Florida has enjoyed decades of declining crime rates statewide, some violent homicide offenses are on the rise drastically in areas of our state. I am hopeful this increased award amount will incentivize more Floridians with knowledge of murder cases to anonymously come forward with the information and send criminals a clear message: you cannot hide from justice in our state. Florida is stronger and safer when law enforcement has help and support from those in our communities.”

Local Crime Stoppers organizations pay the maximum amount available locally, and FACS is now authorized to pay the difference of the award totaling up to $9,500.

