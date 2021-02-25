Autopsy: FSU student found inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house died of head trauma

Advertisement

Feb. 25, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 22-year-old Florida State University student who was found dead at the Sigma Phi Epsilon House in Dec. 2020 died from accidental blunt-force head trauma, according to the official autopsy report.

The autopsy report from the District Two Medical Examiner’s Office also indicated Will Proctor had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time, listing those as “contributory causes” to his death.

Following his death, the fraternity’s national headquarters released a statement mourning Proctor.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness as we grieve the tragic loss of our friend and brother, who left this world too soon. We share our deepest condolences with his family and loved ones,” said Brian Warren, Sigma Phi Epsilon CEO. “He was beloved by all who knew him, especially his chapter brothers. We are grateful for the immediate support the Florida State staff and alumni have provided our undergraduate brothers during this time of great personal loss.”

The week of Proctor’s death, hundreds of people from the FSU community gathered on Langford Green for a candlelight vigil.

“He just impacted so many people’s lives, because he was never someone to sit back and have a relaxed day,” said Wyatt Walther, a SigEp fraternity member.

The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity is currently in good standing with the university, according to FSU’s Fraternity and Sorority Life Chapter Scorecards.

