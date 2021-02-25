Advertisement

Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19 following a positive test by a member of her and husband Garth Brooks’ team, according to a representative for the duo.

A social media post states Yearwood and Brooks are in quarantine.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks confirmed. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – currently quarantining at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a...

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The post said the severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented Yearwood and Brooks from being tested until almost a week after their initial exposure.

Brooks says he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly Facebook stream for a while while Yearwood recovers.

“Anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together,” he said.

Brooks said Yearwood is dealing with symptoms, however, and welcomes any prayers or good thoughts anyone wants to send her way.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas-based food chain Whataburger has temporarily closed all locations in Tallahassee and...
Texas severe weather impacts Tallahassee Whataburger restaurants
Flag is at half-staff at Florida's Capitol in February 2021.
Flag Battle: experts weigh in on DeSantis-Fried half-staff debate
Rush Propst
Court documents outline new allegations against Rush Propst
Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 23, 2021

Latest News

The Thomas County Public Works Office says that beginning Thursday at 8 a.m., Hart Road between...
Hart Road between SR 33 and Colquitt County line to close due to pipe replacement project
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US
Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a near-doubling of award money for...
Attorney General increases award amount for tips on murder cases that lead to arrests
Two cast members part of Lowndes High School’s Off-Broadway Acting Company were named to the...
2 Lowndes High actresses land spots on all-state cast
Thousands of historical markers across the state of Georgia share stories of people from the...
Cairo community speaks on vandalism of historical marker