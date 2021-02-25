Advertisement

Effort to ban confederate holidays back again

Florida recognizes 18 holidays. Not all of them are celebrated, or get you the day off.
Florida recognizes 18 holidays. Not all of them are celebrated, or get you the day off.(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida recognizes 18 holidays.

Not all of them are celebrated, or get you the day off.

They range from the usual holidays, to the birthdays of Susan B, Anthony and Martin Luther King.

Three celebrate the confederacy, but legislation has been filed to eliminate them.

Florida is one of five states that still recognizes General Robert E Lee’s birthday, Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ birthday, and Confederate Memorial Day.

State Senator Lauren Book is for the second time, filing legislation to strip the holidays from state statutes.

“With all of the hate and divisiveness we see today, it’s more important than ever to condemn racism,” said Book.

Confederate supporters came out in droves in 2018 when Book first filed the bill.

It passed just one of three committees and never came up again.

“I hear from across the state. People say they are infuriated and are going to want to go to Tallahassee,” said David McAllister with the Sons of the Confederacy.

As many as 15,000 from Florida served in the Confederate Army.

An estimated 4,000 died.

McAllister said one in six Floridians have an ancestor who fought in the civil war.

State Senator Dennis Baxley’s great, great, great grandfather fought for the confederacy.

“I always have a bit of pain in my heart when I realize people don’t want to respect eachother’s history. The good, the bad, and the ugly,” said Baxley.

In addition to erasing the holidays from law books, the legislation also removes penalties for defacing the confederate flag.

“Why would we have particular protects for the Confederate flag? We shouldn’t stand for that in our state,” said Book.

Confederate supporters say its adding insult to injury.

“It’s so controversial, it’s going to take up a lot of time that could be put to better use,” said McAllister.

Because of COVID restrictions the number of those who want to speak for or against the legislation will be limited, but it is not likely to curb anyone’s enthusiasm.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall
Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation...
LCSO arrests 3 following investigation, finds crack cocaine, flakka, ecstasy, other dangerous drugs
This year, Springtime Tallahassee is moving out of downtown and will be held at the North...
Springtime Tallahassee to take place at North Florida Fairgrounds on May 15
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DUI and multiple...
Woman charged with DUI in Mahan Drive crash
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 25, 2021

Latest News

A man has been arrested in connection to a Lakeland homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau...
GBI: 1 arrested in Lanier Co. homicide
In a press release published Wednesday, Florida senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced that he...
Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduces legislation to exempt premium cigars from some regulations, fees
Some South Georgia doctors say a COVID-19 treatment helps patients recover quickly and keeps...
Monoclonal antibody treatment helps keep low hospitalization rates at SGMC
Thursday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital alongside Sodexo, launched a program to address food...
TMH, Sodexo launch program to address food insecure patients
New digitized recordings of 20th century interviews with prominent African Americans from Cairo...
‘In their own words’: new digitized recordings with prominent African Americans in Cairo available online