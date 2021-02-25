Rip current awareness: What to do when caught in one

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - What weather-related hazards cause the most fatalities in the Big Bend and South Georgia?

Need a lifeline? Here’s one: It’s not tornadoes.

The answer: Rip currents.

Most frequent cause of weather fatalities by NWS County Warning Area.



(Lots of work to do on the project but I found this early look informative and worth sharing as is. Larger version here: https://t.co/MN5Od9NfUd) pic.twitter.com/Id3mXTmUbs — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) September 17, 2019

Because of the fatality count, both National Weather Service offices in Tallahassee and Mobile, Ala. have declared the week of Feb. 22 Rip Current Awareness Week.

“There have been a staggering 172 rip current fatalities since 2002 in the beaches covered by the National Weather Service Offices in Tallahassee, [Fla.] and Mobile, [Ala.],” according to the Tallahassee office’s website. “That is more than the fatalities of flooding, tornadoes, lightning, and tropical storms/hurricanes COMBINED!!”

Some of the local fatalities have occurred in St. George Island. Bruce Maynor, Jr. drowned in April 2017 when he tried to rescue his 12-year-old godson who was caught in a rip current. There were two fatalities at the same beach in 2020 - a 40-year-old Mississippi man drowned while saving his son in July, and a first responder died a month later trying to save another swimmer.

The recent deaths prompted Franklin County officials to explore getting more flags on the beaches. Franklin County commissioners also passed an ordinance to enhance penalties to those who ignore warning flags on the beach.

So, what to do when caught in a rip current? The first thing to do, according to NOAA, is not panic. The current is not supposed to drag a swimmer under the water, but carry the swimmer away from the shore. It’s not a good idea to fight it and swim within it as it would tire the swimmer out. Instead, wave and yell to get the attention of those on shore. Swim parallel to the coast to get out of the rip current, and then swim back at an angle to the coast with the waves.

Before going to the beach, be sure to watch the weather forecasts. The National Weather Service’s rip current forecast can be found on the WCTV Pinpoint Weather Map Room page, auto tweeted on the Twitter account every few hours, and featured in some weathercasts during the warmer months.

Keep an eye out for beach flags on the public beaches. If they are yellow, there is moderate risk of rip currents. If the flags are red, there is a high risk and conditions can be dangerous. If they are double red, the beach is closed.

🌊 #RipCurrent Safety Tips to "Know BEFORE You Go!"

🏖️ Check the local beach forecast.

🚩 Look for beach warning signs &/or flags.

🤔 If unsure about conditions, ask a lifeguard.

🏊 Always swim near lifeguards & know how to swim!

☀️ Be #BeachSmart https://t.co/e7lNaW7p8S pic.twitter.com/7oLEMhzww9 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) February 24, 2021

As the sun angle gets higher in the coming weeks, many are eager to get back in the water. But being observant and safe will help ensure that the fun will not become a tragedy.

