FAMU Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccine site opens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattlers have joined the race to get seniors vaccinated.

A new vaccination site opened Thursday morning on campus.

The walk-up site will operate seven days a week.

They are not taking appointments, and anyone who is eligible for the vaccine can walk up.

Just bring a photo id to verify your birthday, and as long as you’re one of the first 200 people, you can get a vaccine.

Fewer than half that many people showed up Thursday.

Thursday morning was the first day the site was open.

While it was slow, the university’s goal is hit capacity every single day.

This new site is part of a larger effort to reach more minorities and people of color and help combat hesitancy within these communities.

“In order for us to get passed this pandemic, we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said FAMU Director of Student Services,Tanya Tatum. “So we want to reassure people that when their time is up and they’re able to get the vaccine we want you to come in, come to a trusted provider.”

While Thursday was slow, the university says they’re now focusing on outreach to get more people in the door, including contacting churches and organizations in the area..

This site is open seven days a week, but only for three hours from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

