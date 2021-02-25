FSU hosting in-person graduation for spring 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Thursday it is holding in-person graduation ceremonies for its spring 2021 graduates.

FSU President John Thrasher tweeted the announcement Thursday morning.

I’m thrilled to announce a return to in-person commencement ceremonies this spring! Can’t wait to see our 2021 graduates cross the stage @FSUTuckerCenter and achieve their dreams of a Florida State University degree! https://t.co/HQh4KBTZFh #FSU21🎓 pic.twitter.com/zgkrcok3sG — President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) February 25, 2021

According to Thrasher’s announcement, 11 smaller ceremonies organized by individual colleges and departments will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center over two weekends: April 17 to April 18 and April 23 to April 24.

The announcement says the smaller ceremonies will allow for proper social distancing throughout the venue. Graduates are allowed to have four guests at the ceremony. FSU says masks will be required for all graduates and guests.

You can find the commencement ceremony schedule below or at this link:

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

9 a.m. Arts and Sciences: Computer Science and Psychology

2 p.m. Arts and Sciences: Biological Science, Chemistry and Biochemistry, College STEM Teaching, Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science, Mathematics, Physics, Scientific Computing, Statistics

7 p.m. Arts and Sciences: Anthropology, Classics, English, History, Humanities, Modern Languages & Linguistics, Philosophy, Religion, Women’s Studies College of Music: All academic departments/programs



SUNDAY, APRIL 18

2 p.m. College of Nursing: All academic departments/programs College of Education: All academic departments/programs College of Applied Studies: All academic departments/programs

7 p.m. Dedman College of Hospitality: All academic departments/programs Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship: All academic departments/programs College of Fine Arts: All academic departments/programs College of Medicine: All academic departments/programs



FRIDAY, APRIL 23

9 a.m. Social Sciences and Public Policy: Economics, Geography, International Affairs, Political Science, Public Health

2 p.m. Social Sciences and Public Policy: African-American Studies, Asian Studies, Demography, Social Science, Latin American Caribbean Studies, Askew School of Public Administration and Policy, Sociology, Urban and Regional Planning College of Human Sciences: All academic departments/programs

7 p.m. College of Criminology and Criminal Justice: All academic departments/programs FAMU-FSU College of Engineering: All academic departments/programs The Graduate School: All academic departments/programs



SATURDAY, APRIL 24

9 a.m. College of Business: Accounting, Finance, Business Analytics, Information Systems and Supply Chain

2 p.m. College of Business: Business Administration, Management, Marketing, Risk Management/Insurance, Real Estate and Legal Studies

7 p.m. College of Communication and Information: All academic departments/programs College of Social Work: All academic departments/programs



The university also says it is planning similar ceremonies in the early summer for its 2020 graduates who were recognized during virtual events. Dates and details for those ceremonies will be announced later.

