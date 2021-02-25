FSU students react to in-person graduation announcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major announcement came from Florida State University Thursday as they released their plans for a spring commencement for their spring 2021 graduates, as opposed to another virtual one.

The university has planned multiple ceremonies over two separate weekends to stay socially distant.

For the most part, students are happy in-person graduations are back, but most are wondering why this couldn’t happen last year.

For 2020 graduates, their commencement ceremony was virtual, and for most students that WCTV spoke to, they felt it was very impersonal

But, for the for the 2021 graduates, there will be 11 separate ceremonies across two weekends at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Students like junior Julian Olivar are excited to known that in-person graduations are an option again.

“I would say I’m glad, you know. We spend a lot of money here on our academics and sports and I feel like our graduates deserve that same type of recognition,” Olivar said.

FSU also announced Thursday that they will return to all in-person classes in the fall, letting current and incoming students know that things are getting closer to normalcy on campus.

