GBI: Inmate fight at Thomas County Jail results in 12 warrants

THOMASVILLE, Ga (WCTV) - On Feb. 15, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that it assisted the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation regarding a fight between multiple inmates that took place in the Thomas County Jail.

Through multiple interviews of involved inmates, jail staff and other witnesses, charges were brought against those identified to be involved.

Jail staff secured the other inmates, segregated those fighting and stopped the fight from continuing.

Medical aid was rendered to those that required it with one transported to an area hospital with more severe, non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from TPD also assisted agents and sheriff’s investigators with identifying known gang-affiliated inmates.

Warrants were secured on 12 inmates last week.

Nine of these subjects were able to be associated with various gangs. The gang members involved in the fight were Crips, Bloods, Ghostface Gangsters and Gangster Disciples, GBI says.

The following individuals were charged with the following:

Unlawful act of violence in a penal Institution:

Trevus Demarquis Brown, 25 years old

Craig Edward Coley Jr., 32 years old

Jamar Demetrius Mickens, 23 years old

Unlawful act of violence in a penal institution and participation in criminal street gang:

Matthew Wyatt Tanner, 25 years old

Jeffery Louis Tabb III, 24 years old

Brent James Sadler, 32 years old

Jake Lamar Sculley, 31 years old

Robert Thomas Montague, 24 years old

Tahrik Raheem Anderson, 18 years old

Unlawful act of violence in a penal institution, participation in criminal street gang and aggravated battery:

Savion Barnhill, 21 years old

Jacques Lamar Hill, 22 years old

A 17-year-old was also charged.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Once completed, the file will be provided to the DA for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.