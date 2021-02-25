Advertisement

Gov. Kemp announces vaccine expansions for teachers, those with disabilities and caregivers

Essentia Health, Fargo Cass Public Health and Grand Forks Public Health Department provides...
Essentia Health, Fargo Cass Public Health and Grand Forks Public Health Department provides Valley News Live with their breakdowns of vaccinations this week and expectations for next week.(Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that teachers are up next for COVID-19 vaccinations in Georgia, after weeks of waiting.

Gov. Kemp Press Conference

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding a press conference from Atlanta, Ga. regarding the state's response to COVID-19.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, February 25, 2021

“Virtual learning is leaving too many children behind,” Kemp said. “We must have every student back in the classroom, five days a week, state wide. Our children cannot wait until the fall. The risk is too high.”

Kemp said those eligible are teachers and faculty in pre-K and K-12 schools, public or private.

Kemp spokesperson Mallory Blount said the Republican governor will announce vaccination plans that will include teachers on Thursday. Kemp included what others officials call “vulnerable Georgians,” including adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

The vaccine expansion takes effect March 8, according to Kemp. The governor says the group eligible in the new expansion is about one million Georgians.

Thursday’s announcement is unlikely to mean that shots for teachers will start Friday. Kemp has also faced pressure to open vaccinations to people with disabilities and frontline workers like those who work in poultry processing plants. The state is nearing one million test-indicated COVID-19 infections and reached 17,000 confirmed and probable virus deaths Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall
Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation...
LCSO arrests 3 following investigation, finds crack cocaine, flakka, ecstasy, other dangerous drugs
This year, Springtime Tallahassee is moving out of downtown and will be held at the North...
Springtime Tallahassee to take place at North Florida Fairgrounds on May 15
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 25, 2021

Latest News

Florida State University
FSU aiming to return to face-to-face learning for fall semester
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DUI and multiple...
Woman charged with DUI in Mahan Drive crash
The Valdosta Police Department says a careless driver smashed into a police cruiser while...
Valdosta police car hit while responding to accident
The 22-year-old Florida State University student who was found dead at the Sigma Phi Epsilon...
Autopsy: FSU student found inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house died of head trauma