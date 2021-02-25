Guest animals arrive at Tallahassee Museum, ready for viewing this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three new guests have arrived at the Tallahassee Museum, and this weekend, they’ll be ready for guests.

African Civets are newest members of the guest animal exhibit at the museum.

Staff describe them as mix between a cat and a raccoon.

Thursday, WCTV got a sneak peak as they were exploring their new home..

Museum staff say bringing in these unique animals can help kids learn more about the world and why it’s important to take care of it.

“It’s important to talk about the threats they face, versus the threats our animals face,” said museum animal curator, Suzie Buzzo. “It’s all conservation-related and we need to protect them just like our native animals.”

This weekend is the first official opportunity to check them out.

The museum says they’ll be here at least through this summer.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.