Hart Road between SR 33 and Colquitt County line to close due to pipe replacement project

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Public Works Office says that beginning Thursday at 8 a.m., Hart Road between SR 33 and the Colquitt County Line will be closed.

According to the office, Thomas County will be working on a pipe replacement.

The office anticipates the closure to be through 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1.

The detour route is as follows:

CO Kennedy Road in Colquitt County, to Smith Road in Colquitt County, to Enon Road in Thomas County, to Woodhaven Road in Thomas County back to SR 33.

As soon as the road is open for thru traffic, the office will notify drivers via Facebook.

