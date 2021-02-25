Jaguar fight at Jacksonville Zoo leaves one big cat dead

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A jaguar at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens died after getting into a fight with another jaguar.

A 21-year female named Zenta died Saturday following a confrontation with a 12-year-old male named Harry, the zoo announced in a news release.

“Zenta’s death is the result of a terrible mistake, and we are reviewing all aspects of this awful occurrence,” deputy zoo director Dan Maloney said in a statement. “Both jaguars were contained at all times and our team responded safely and swiftly.”

The fight occurred in a holding complex after Harry was brought in for an examination, officials said. Keepers tried to separate the animals but were unsuccessful. A special team was called to immobilize Harry, but Zenta was already dead by the time they arrived, officials said.

Zenta arrived at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in 2006 as a rescued animal from a private zoo, and Harry was born at the park in 2009.

