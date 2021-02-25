Advertisement

LCSO arrests 3 following investigation, finds crack cocaine, flakka, ecstasy, other dangerous drugs

Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation that resulted in three arrests.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation that resulted in three arrests.

47-year-old Dexter Davis was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sell of cocaine, maintaining drug house and possession of ammo by felon.

29-year-old Carlos Grandison was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell.

26-year-old Darrel Grandison was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, sell of marijuana, synthetic narcotics with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with intent to sell (warrant).

LCSO, along with assistance from the LCSO Special Projects Investigations Detection Enforcement Response, executed a search warrant at a residence at the 1200 block of Springsax Road.

Upon investigation, deputies found 70 grams of marijuana, 4,96 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of suspected synthetic cannabis, a 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine.

Deputies also found Darrel Grandison to be in person possession of 9.71 grams of suspected synthetic cannabis, 4.71 grams of alpha PVP (flakka), .2 grams of MDMA (ecstasy/molly), 3.2 grams of cocaine and 5.64 grams of crack cocaine.

Davis and the Grandisons were transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

