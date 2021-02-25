Liberty County deputies: Investigation underway following fatal shooting
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating following a fatal shooting near Torreya State Park.
LCSO says they responded to the scene around 9:47 a.m. Thursday and found one person who had died.
Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called into assist with the investigation.
It is unknown at this time any further details regarding the shooting.
This is a developing story.
