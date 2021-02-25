Liberty County deputies: Investigation underway following fatal shooting

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating following a fatal shooting near Torreya State Park.

LCSO says they responded to the scene around 9:47 a.m. Thursday and found one person who had died.

Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called into assist with the investigation.

At approximately 9:47 a.m. (eastern), the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near Torreya... Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 25, 2021

It is unknown at this time any further details regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story.

