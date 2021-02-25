Advertisement

Liberty County deputies: Investigation underway following fatal shooting

Police car
Police car(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating following a fatal shooting near Torreya State Park.

LCSO says they responded to the scene around 9:47 a.m. Thursday and found one person who had died.

Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called into assist with the investigation.

Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 25, 2021

It is unknown at this time any further details regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story.

