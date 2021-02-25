Advertisement

Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 24

By Mike McCall
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a cold start to Wednesday, but it warmed up quickly with abundant sunshine. More of the same, but with warmer low temperatures, will be in store for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will approach 80 on Thursday with the morning low in the 40s. The morning lows Friday through the weekend will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain chances this weekend will be at 10% at best.

The odds of seeing rain will increase Monday to 40% with a morning low near 60 and a high in the upper 70s. Rain chances will drop to 30% Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and so will the temperatures. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the lower 70s.

