Publix to open vaccine appointments at all in-store pharmacies across Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix says they are opening online reservations for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at all of its 730 in-store pharmacies across the state of Florida.

Publix says appointment scheduling begins Friday, February 26, at 7 a.m.

The stores says vaccinations are currently being provided to only those aged 65 and older, in accordance with state guidelines.

To make an appointment, click here. For a full list of Publix locations offering appointments, click here.

