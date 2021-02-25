Publix to open vaccine appointments at all in-store pharmacies across Florida
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix says they are opening online reservations for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at all of its 730 in-store pharmacies across the state of Florida.
Publix says appointment scheduling begins Friday, February 26, at 7 a.m.
The stores says vaccinations are currently being provided to only those aged 65 and older, in accordance with state guidelines.
To make an appointment, click here. For a full list of Publix locations offering appointments, click here.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.