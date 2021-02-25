Rebuild Florida hosts pop-up locations for Hurricane Michael repair applications

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are still struggling with home repairs after Hurricane Michael, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is accepting applications and has pop-up locations coming to our area.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened applications for homeowners late last month.

The pop-up locations in our area are:

Date County Location Hours Wednesday, February 24 Washington Washington Tax Office/DMV Chipley 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST Wednesday, February 24 Gadsden Chattahoochee City Hall 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. EST Thursday, February 25 Franklin Franklin Library Carrabelle 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST Thursday, February 25 Liberty Liberty County Public Library Bristol 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST Friday, February 26 Franklin Franklin Library Carrabelle 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST Friday, February 26 Washington Washington Tax Office/DMV Chipley 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST Saturday, February 27 Holmes Holmes Chamber of Commerce Bonifay 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST

The program has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to homes impacted by Hurricane Michael. Eligible homeowners or eligible rental homes can receive assistance with repair, rebuild, or replacement of Hurricane Michael damaged homes.

Officials say assistance will be prioritized by low and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities, such as households with seniors, children, or people with special needs.

If you can’t make it to one of the pop-up events, you can still apply for the program online or at a Rebuild Florida Center.

