Rebuild Florida hosts pop-up locations for Hurricane Michael repair applications
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are still struggling with home repairs after Hurricane Michael, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is accepting applications and has pop-up locations coming to our area.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened applications for homeowners late last month.
The pop-up locations in our area are:
|Date
|County
|Location
|Hours
|Wednesday, February 24
|Washington
|Washington Tax Office/DMV Chipley
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST
|Wednesday, February 24
|Gadsden
|Chattahoochee City Hall
|10 a.m. - 3 p.m. EST
|Thursday, February 25
|Franklin
|Franklin Library Carrabelle
|9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST
|Thursday, February 25
|Liberty
|Liberty County Public Library Bristol
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST
|Friday, February 26
|Franklin
|Franklin Library Carrabelle
|9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST
|Friday, February 26
|Washington
|Washington Tax Office/DMV Chipley
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST
|Saturday, February 27
|Holmes
|Holmes Chamber of Commerce Bonifay
|10 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST
The program has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to homes impacted by Hurricane Michael. Eligible homeowners or eligible rental homes can receive assistance with repair, rebuild, or replacement of Hurricane Michael damaged homes.
Officials say assistance will be prioritized by low and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities, such as households with seniors, children, or people with special needs.
If you can’t make it to one of the pop-up events, you can still apply for the program online or at a Rebuild Florida Center.
