Scam targets local Thomasville church

Thomasville, GA. (WCTV)- Church members at the Thomasville First United Methodist Church have been receiving scam text and emails frequently these days.

According to the church Administrator Floyd White, members have been asked to purchase gift cards for people in need. Unfortunately, one member has fallen victim to the text and is now out $600 dollars.

“A church member received a text from his pastor, he thought was the pastor and said hey we need to get some iTunes gift cards,” said Scott Newberry with the Thomasville Police Department.

On Saturday night, Sgt. Newberry said the church member went and purchased three gift cards from Walmart worth $100 dollars each. He was under the impression his pastor was helping people with cancer, so he replied with the access codes to the cards like he was asked. Newberry said the following morning, the victim was told to purchase three more gift cards worth the same amount, he complied.

“Our congregation is known throughout the community as being a congregation that cares about others,” said White.

Part of the churches willingness to follow the leadership of the pastor is why White said this scam is so believable

“The unfortunate thing about this is that the people that have fallen victim to this scam you know, do it not only to help others but out of response to want to help and support their pastors,” he said.

Sgt. Newberry said scams have evolved a lot over the years, with apps and other devices used to hide a person’s identity. He said this kind of incident rarely results in identifying a culprit, however White said, he believes they’ll reap what they sow anyway.

" I want them to know that there will be accountability for them, you know they should know that their actions are wrong, and I think God will hold them accountable,” he said.

The police department advises that if you receive a text requesting money or gift cards, even if you recognize the number, call it to verify that it is someone you know before sending money. He also reminds he community that law enforcement would not request payment to life a warrant.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.