Seminoles notch seventh-straight win over Hurricanes

MIAMI, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State dominated Miami, 88-71, on Wednesday evening at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

With the victory, the Seminoles sweep the season series with the Hurricanes for the third consecutive season. FSU has also won seven in a row in the series, which is the longest winning streak in the series for the Seminoles. FSU has a 51-36 overall series lead against their in-state rivals and are 23-12 against Miami under the guidance of head coach Leonard Hamilton.

“I thought we had moments where we played very well,” Hamilton said after the game. “Going on the road in the ACC and coming away with a 16-17 point victory is always good.”

“I thought the first half, I liked what I saw, we had a lot of deflections, we created some offense from our defense,” Hamilton added. “I thought the second half we let up a little bit.”

Hamilton’s bunch separated from the Hurricanes (7-14, 3-13 ACC) early thanks to a 19-2 run. FSU (14-3, 10-2 ACC) led by 21 points, 49-28, at the half. Sardaar Calhoun scored 12 points in the opening half.

Calhoun would finish as FSU’s leading scorer with a career-high 16 points. He has scored 27 points in his two outings against Miami this season. He also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. His time on the court was likely increased on the evening as FSU was without leading scorer M.J. Walker (13.1 points per game) against Miami, as he is nursing multiple injuries. Despite an increased role, Calhoun didn’t feel any additional pressure to perform.

“Play like I normally play. Defense first, crash the glass, pick up people 94 feet. With M.J. being out, we just had to come as a unit and be more together because he is like our leader, the head of the snake,” Calhoun said. “He talked to me before the game, he said to let the game come to myself and he’s just going to talk me through the game, which he did. I played good and we got the W.”

It was a well-rounded effort for the Seminoles as four scored in double figures. Balsa Koprivica had 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks. RaiQuan Gray recorded his third double-double in the past month and scored in double figures for his ninth consecutive game posting a line of 12 points, career-high 13 rebounds and dishing out six assists, along with a pair of blocks. Anthony Polite added 12 points and three boards.

Scottie Barnes fell short of double figures, but had a career-high eight assists to go with scoring eight points.

The Seminoles were 37-for-69 (53.6%) from the floor, including 9-for-25 (36.0%) from deep. FSU went 5-for-7 (71.4%) at the line. FSU had 52 points in the paint, including eight dunks and 16 layups.

The Seminoles had a 45-36 advantage on the boards. FSU had 21 assists, compared to 11 turnovers. FSU also recorded eight blocks and had five steals.

Miami was led by guard Isaiah Wong, who scored a game-high 29 points. That is one below his career-high. The Hurricanes were 24-for-70 (34.3%) from the floor, 8-for-23 (34.8%) from deep and 15-for-19 (78.9%) at the line. Miami had just nine assists, while committing eight turnovers.

FSU’s bench outscored Miami’s bench, 57-5, on the evening.

“We win games by committee. We’ve said that all along. The strength of our team is in the quality of our depth,” Hamilton said after the game. “We were without two of our top seven players, our leading scorer. The other guys stepped up and filled in the role. That is who we are and that is who we have been over the last number of years. The strength of our team is in our culture - the fact that guys play unselfish, they share playing time, they share the ball. I thought that was evident tonight.”

The Seminoles led by as many as 23 points on the evening, with that lead coming midway through the second half. FSU led for more than 36 minutes of action.

FSU has now won nine of their last 10 games.

FSU has won 10 or more ACC games in three consecutive seasons. FSU is 39-12 against ACC opponents in the regular season over the past three seasons.

During the first half, FSU veteran forward Malik Osborne suffered an ankle injury when he landed on the foot of a Miami Hurricane player. He did not play after suffering that injury. He finished with two points and four rebounds in nine minutes of play. After the game, Hamilton confirmed it was a sprained ankle for Osborne.

Beyond Walker, FSU was also without the services of senior center Tanor Ngom. He did not dress out on Wednesday evening. After the game, Hamilton said both were held out for precautionary reasons and to get them some much-needed rest for the stretch run.

FSU heads to North Carolina for a 4 p.m. tip on Saturday. The game will be shown by ESPN.

