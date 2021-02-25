Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes are blocked on I-75 North on Thursday afternoon.

According to Florida 511, all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392, the section between Gainesville and Alachua.

“Heavy law-enforcement presence on I-75 northbound near the Millhopper Road bridge regarding a suicide,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. “Drivers should use caution and avoid the area if at all possible. We will be providing further information as soon as it is available.”

Stay with TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.(Florida 511)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall
Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation...
LCSO arrests 3 following investigation, finds crack cocaine, flakka, ecstasy, other dangerous drugs
This year, Springtime Tallahassee is moving out of downtown and will be held at the North...
Springtime Tallahassee to take place at North Florida Fairgrounds on May 15
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 25, 2021

Latest News

A major announcement came from Florida State University Thursday as they released their plans...
FSU students react to in-person graduation announcement
Church members at the Thomasville First United Methodist Church have been receiving scam text...
Scam targets local Thomasville church
A coalition of business groups, activists and former and current elected Florida officials are...
Bipartisan Florida coalition pushes for state and federal immigration reform
Two years after Hurricane Michael, the damage is still seen in many places.
Florida Forest Service launches website aimed at wildfire education, safety
Walk-up vaccines for Leon County seniors are now available seven days a week.
FAMU Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccine site opens