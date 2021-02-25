Advertisement

Valdosta police car hit while responding to accident

The Valdosta Police Department says a careless driver smashed into a police cruiser while officers were directing traffic around an accident.(VPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says a careless driver smashed into a police cruiser while officers were directing traffic around an accident.

According to VPD, the police car was hit after the driver went around the officers directing traffic on West Hill Avenue Thursday morning. An officer was inside the patrol car when it was hit, but VPD says his injuries were not serious.

The department says this is a prime example of why move over laws exist.

“As a reminder to all drivers. It’s the law when approaching stopped emergency blue, red, or yellow lights to slow down and move over,” VPD wore on Facebook. “The lives of our first responders, construction crews, and tow truck operators depend on it!

⚠️Slow Down, Move Over ⚠️ If you wonder why we preach to move over for emergency vehicles - this is why! Today one...

Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Thursday, February 25, 2021

