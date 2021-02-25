Woman charged with DUI in Mahan Drive crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DUI and multiple outstanding warrants after a Thursday morning crash on Mahan Drive.

According to troopers, the suspect’s sedan was driving east in the inside lane of Mahan Drive, approaching Buck Lake Road at around 8:40 a.m. An SUV was driving north in the outside left turn lane of Buck Lake Road, approaching Mahan Drive, the FHP report said.

The sedan swerved from the inside lane to the left turn lane to avoid crashing into traffic ahead stopped at a red light. The SUV started to make a left turn onto Mahan from Buck Lake, as the light was green.

The sedan continued driving east in the left turn lane and entered the intersection of Mahan and Buck Lake, causing the front of the SUV to collide with the right side of the sedan, FHP says. The sedan continued moving east in the inside lane, spinning before it finally stopped in that lane, facing north.

The SUV came to a stop in the intersection, facing northwest. The sedan driver suffered minor injuries, while the SUV driver was unharmed in the crash, according to FHP’s report.

FHP says the driver of the sedan was found to be impaired and was arrested for a DUI, as well as multiple other warrants.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Fire Department and Leon County EMS all helped FHP at the scene.

