Advertisement

13-year-old Franklin County cancer patient gets another wish granted: swimming with dolphins

Thursday, Israelle “Izzy” Mattocks, a 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following...
Thursday, Israelle “Izzy” Mattocks, a 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following this past month, was granted a special wish: to swim with dolphins.(Fighting for Izzy on Facebook)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Israelle “Izzy” Mattocks, a 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following this past month, was granted a special wish: swimming with dolphins.

Izzy has been battling stage four neuroblastoma for nearly 10 years.

First, Izzy got the chance to live on St. George Island after a local homeowner offered up her residence to the family.

Then, the Franklin County community threw a ‘llama birthday party’ for her to celebrate her upcoming 13th birthday.

Now, Izzy has had the chance to swim with dolphins, another dream of hers.

Jared Isaacman, a pilot and businessman who is raising $50 million in Izzy’s name for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, flew the family to the Florida Keys.

Jared Isaacman, a pilot and businessman who is raising $50 million in Izzy’s name for St....
Jared Isaacman, a pilot and businessman who is raising $50 million in Izzy’s name for St. Judes, flew the family to the Florida Keys.(Fighting for Izzy on Facebook)

The Mattocks visited the Dolphin Research Center where they were able to swim with dolphins.

“Today was both amazing and extravagant and we enjoyed every second!” the family shared on Facebook. “Izzy claims ‘she had the best day of her entire life -- for real this time.’”

“Today was both amazing and extravagant and we enjoyed every second!” the family shared on...
“Today was both amazing and extravagant and we enjoyed every second!” the family shared on Facebook. “Izzy claims ‘she had the best day of her entire life -- for real this time.’”(Fighting for Izzy on Facebook)

The Mattocks say another excursion is planned for Saturday.

Today was both amazing and extravagant and we enjoyed every second! Not long ago I mentioned @jaredisaacman_ who is...

Posted by Fighting For Izzy on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall
Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation...
LCSO arrests 3 following investigation, finds crack cocaine, flakka, ecstasy, other dangerous drugs
This year, Springtime Tallahassee is moving out of downtown and will be held at the North...
Springtime Tallahassee to take place at North Florida Fairgrounds on May 15
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DUI and multiple...
Woman charged with DUI in Mahan Drive crash
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 25, 2021

Latest News

Thursday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital alongside Sodexo, launched a program to address food...
TMH, Sodexo launch program to address food insecure patients
On Feb. 19, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried authorized the deployment of 30...
Florida Forest Service provides 3 million bottles of water, 1 million meals to Texas
The Thomasville Police Department’s K-9 unit recently returned from the United States Police...
TPD K-9 Unit recertified, takes home honors at K-9 trials
A man has been arrested in connection to a Lakeland homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau...
GBI: 1 arrested in Lanier Co. homicide