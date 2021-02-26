13-year-old Franklin County cancer patient gets another wish granted: swimming with dolphins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Israelle “Izzy” Mattocks, a 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following this past month, was granted a special wish: swimming with dolphins.

Izzy has been battling stage four neuroblastoma for nearly 10 years.

First, Izzy got the chance to live on St. George Island after a local homeowner offered up her residence to the family.

Then, the Franklin County community threw a ‘llama birthday party’ for her to celebrate her upcoming 13th birthday.

Now, Izzy has had the chance to swim with dolphins, another dream of hers.

Jared Isaacman, a pilot and businessman who is raising $50 million in Izzy’s name for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, flew the family to the Florida Keys.

The Mattocks visited the Dolphin Research Center where they were able to swim with dolphins.

“Today was both amazing and extravagant and we enjoyed every second!” the family shared on Facebook. “Izzy claims ‘she had the best day of her entire life -- for real this time.’”

The Mattocks say another excursion is planned for Saturday.

