Advertisement

‘A flavorful night’: Tallahassee American Legion holds chili cook-off

It was a flavorful night in Tallahassee at a chili cook-off at the American Legion Thursday.
It was a flavorful night in Tallahassee at a chili cook-off at the American Legion Thursday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a flavorful night in Tallahassee at a chili cook-off at the American Legion Thursday.

The gathering marked the first in months for members of the post.

There was a smaller turn out than they’re used to.

But, many attendees say they looked forward to socializing after getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County School District intends to close school-based digital academies in Fall.
Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall
Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation...
LCSO arrests 3 following investigation, finds crack cocaine, flakka, ecstasy, other dangerous drugs
This year, Springtime Tallahassee is moving out of downtown and will be held at the North...
Springtime Tallahassee to take place at North Florida Fairgrounds on May 15
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DUI and multiple...
Woman charged with DUI in Mahan Drive crash
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 25, 2021

Latest News

Thursday is National Shine a Light on Slavery Day where people from all over the world and all...
Local photographer sparking conversation about human trafficking for Shine a Light on Slavery Day
To help bring more attention to black owned business during Black History Month, Dream...
Locally owned cheesecake snowball restaurant Sneauxball featured in ‘Bite of Brown’ event
Thursday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital alongside Sodexo, launched a program to address food...
TMH, Sodexo launch program to address food insecure patients
Thursday, Israelle “Izzy” Mattocks, a 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following...
13-year-old Franklin County cancer patient gets another wish granted: swimming with dolphins