‘A flavorful night’: Tallahassee American Legion holds chili cook-off
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a flavorful night in Tallahassee at a chili cook-off at the American Legion Thursday.
The gathering marked the first in months for members of the post.
There was a smaller turn out than they’re used to.
But, many attendees say they looked forward to socializing after getting their COVID-19 vaccination.
