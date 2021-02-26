Advertisement

Anti-Defamation League of Florida addresses hate crime laws

By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Anti-Defamation League of Florida hosted a press conference Thursday.

Speakers discussed their hope for amendments to Florida’s hate crime law, saying it’s broad, but has holes.

The group said Thursday that that bill has been reassigned to appropriations and that’s not where it belongs.

One speaker was Jeff Binkley, the father of FSU student Maura Binkley, who was killed in the Hot Yoga Tallahassee shooting back in 2018..

Dr. Nancy van Vessem also lost her life in that shooting.

“This is real world. people are injured, people lose their lives in hate crimes throughout Florida, throughout this country, at sadly, sadly, an ever-increasing rate,” Binkley said.

The bill proposes amendments to Florida’s current statute.

HB 43 and SB 194 would add the categories of “gender” and “gender identity,” change the definition of “disability” to include a physical disability and cover mixed motive crimes.

