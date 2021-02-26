As criminal trials resume in Leon County, thousands of pending cases cause frustration, disappointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Criminal trials are now resuming in Leon County.

They started again last week after nearly a year of COVID-19 delays, but there are still thousands of cases pending, leaving all involved, including those in jail, frustrated as they await their day in court.

Alfred Riley has been in jail 582 days now, waiting for a trial.

He says it’s taking a toll physically and mentally on him and his loved ones

“You know it’s a lot of times that I just go to my cell and cry and pray as hard as I can for my family to be safe for me to return to them, you know healthy,” said Riley.

Riley describes the reality for a lot of inmates in Leon County right now awaiting their trials.

But, before that happens, State Attorney, Jack Campbell, told WCTV in an interview earlier this month that the county has to get through a huge backlog in cases.

“But right now we are normally at about 6200 pending cases, we’re now over 9000,” said Campbell.

Campbell says most delays are due to the Florida Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily waive the right to a speedy trial but he understands the frustrations.

“Candidly, our attorneys and most importantly our victims are just as frustrated. they would like to see their case is brought to fruition one way or another,” Campbell explained.

Riley says that he feels as if he’s being forgotten

“The court system is just, nobody is paying attention to we have innocent people sitting in jail, supposed to be innocent until proven guilty,” said Riley. “But it seems like it’s the other way around and we’re already convicted guilty.”

Second Judicial Circuit Public Defender, Jessica Yeary, echoes that statement.

She told WCTV that her office is doing all they can to help their clients.

“We tried very hard to make sure we are talking to clients and keeping him updated and checking in. also saying for their families, just let them know that we haven’t forgotten about them and that we know we’re going to do everything we can to get them into court as soon as we can but it’s been very difficult,” said Yeary.

But with cases slowly opening up, she’s excited to get back to helping her clients

“Our office has four first trial set for next week so we’re very excited to get back into a courtroom it’s a fight for our clients to make sure that they are getting their due process and our very best defense,” Yeary said.

Both Yeary and Campbell say frustration is the best word to describe this situation, but with cases slowly opening they hope to help their clients receive justice.

