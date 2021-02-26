Car crashes into home for sale in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety officers say a car flipped and crashed into an unoccupied home Friday morning after the driver suffered an unexpected medical episode.
According to the BPS Facebook page, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Tallahassee Highway and Alice Street. Traffic was rerouted off of Tallahassee Highway until the scene was cleared around 9:40 a.m.
BPS tells WCTV the driver of the sedan was the only person hurt in this crash. They were taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare via ambulance.
BPS turned over the accident scene to the Georgia State Patrol.
The home the car crashed into is for sale and was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.