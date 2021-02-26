Advertisement

FAMU Bragg Stadium renovations causing changes in traffic pattern

FILE PHOTO: People line up outside Bragg Memorial Stadium to get tested for coronavirus.
FILE PHOTO: People line up outside Bragg Memorial Stadium to get tested for coronavirus.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic around Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium will change as the stadium starts going through renovations on Monday, March 1.

The university says because of the construction and renovation of the stadium, traffic entering and exiting Bob Hayes Lane will be diverted.

For the renovation, the visitor’s seating of the stadium will be demolished, repaired and replaced. The COVID-19 testing site is on the stadium’s west side and will stay open, FAMU says.

In order to get to the testing site, traffic will have to enter from Wahnish Way to Okaloosa Street, using the southwest gate.

FAMU opened its walk-up COVID-19 vaccination site on Thursday at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center. Visitors are also asked to use the southwest gate on Okaloosa Street to reach the vaccination site during the stadium renovations.

“In spite of the major work that is planned to renovate Bragg Memorial Stadium, our professional staff and construction managers were able to come up with a parking plan that allows for limited parking for athletics behind the field house, the COVID-19 testing site on the north end, the COVID-19 vaccination site behind and just north of the Lawson Center and for ARMY ROTC behind their building,” said Tanya Tatum, director of FAMU Student Health Services.

See the traffic instructions FAMU provided in a press release below:

  • Bob Hayes Lane is closed to all through traffic
  • COVID-19 testing street parking – Wahnish Way (street)
  • COVID-19 testing entrance – Okaloosa Street (south gate entrance) and follow signs
  • COVID-19 testing exit – Perry Street
  • COVID-19 vaccine site entrance – Okaloosa Street (south gate)

