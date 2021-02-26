Advertisement

FAMU evaluating options for 2021 spring Commencement

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it is currently evaluating a variety of options for their 2021 spring Commencement.

Those options include virtual, in-person and drive-through ceremonies, with possible indoor and outdoor ceremonies.

The university’s decision “will be made with the health and safety of our students, parents, faculty, and staff as our top priority,” the school told WCTV.

“We expect to make a final decision soon. We recognize that Commencement is an important celebration in the life of our community, and we intend to introduce a plan that adheres to both BOG and CDC guidelines.”

