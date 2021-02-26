FAMU evaluating options for 2021 spring Commencement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it is currently evaluating a variety of options for their 2021 spring Commencement.

Those options include virtual, in-person and drive-through ceremonies, with possible indoor and outdoor ceremonies.

The university’s decision “will be made with the health and safety of our students, parents, faculty, and staff as our top priority,” the school told WCTV.

“We expect to make a final decision soon. We recognize that Commencement is an important celebration in the life of our community, and we intend to introduce a plan that adheres to both BOG and CDC guidelines.”

