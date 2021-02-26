FHP: Crash on I-10 eastbound blocking lanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a crash on I-10 at milemarker 205 near Centerville Road.

All eastbound lanes are blocked. Troopers say they’re diverting traffic off at milemarker 203 eastbound.

According to FHP, a tractor trailer carrying six Mercedes Benz is blocking all lanes of traffic. Officials say all of the cars that were being carried are damaged.

Troopers say the driver ran off the road before attempting to re-emerge onto the roadway.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

