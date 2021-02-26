Advertisement

Florida man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years after cutting off wife’s lover’s penis

Alex Bonilla
Alex Bonilla(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County man pleads guilty to cutting off another man’s genitals with a pair of scissors, while children were in the other room.

Alex Bonilla was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 10 years probation, after being found guilty of kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

In 2019, several days after Bonilla found his wife cheating on him with the victim, the 49-year-old went to the victim’s home in Bell with a gun, forced him to into a chair, before cutting off his penis. Gilchrist County Deputies say Bonilla then ran to his home with the victim’s penis in his possession.

According to court records, responding deputies surrounded Bonilla’s home while one drove the victim to a local hospital.

Two children were in the home at the time, but charges of child abuse related to the trauma of the event were dropped.

Bonilla has also been charged more than $251,023 in restitution.

