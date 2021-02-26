Florida man points shotgun at neighbor for flying Biden flag, tells dog to ‘kill’ deputies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida man arrested after pointing a shotgun at his neighbor for flying a Joe Biden flag on Monday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Lacrouse faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill.

Lacrouse’s next door neighbors told deputies that the 75-year-old started to verbally abuse them after becoming upset about the Biden flag on their property. The neighbors told investigators that this was their first interaction with Lacrouse in the 18 years they had lived there.

Lacrouse yelled at the victims, saying he “would come and get them,” just as his wife tried to lure him back to his home. While one of the victim’s called the sheriff’s department, Lacrouse returned to his neighbor’s home with a gun. One of the victims was able to record the encounter, an encounter that deputies say showed Lacrouse taking a shooting stance.

Deputies arrived to the scene and knocked on Lacrouse’s door. When the man answered the door, deputies state that Lacrouse commanded his dog to “kill.”

Lacrouse told deputies he did not point the gun at his neighbor, however, was upset that they were Biden supporters, and that Biden was “going to take away” law enforcement jobs.

Deputies found the shotgun Lacourse used to point at his neighbor with a round in the chamber and three rounds in the tube.

Lacourse was released on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.

