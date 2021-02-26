Advertisement

GBI: 1 arrested in Lanier Co. homicide

Generic police lights
A man has been arrested in connection to a Lakeland homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).(KKTV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Lakeland homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Lennon Roberts, Jr. aka “Bug,” 35, was arrested in connection to the death of Rodney Flowers, 47, on Wednesday. He was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and second-degree arson, according to the GBI.

Flowers was found dead in an apartment in the 200 block of West Main Street.

Roberts was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

