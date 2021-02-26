Advertisement

Jackson County man arrested following stabbing investigation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has a arrested a man following a stabbing...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has a arrested a man following a stabbing investigation.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has a arrested a man following a stabbing investigation.

On Dec. 26, 2020, JCSO responded to the Jackson Hospital Emergency Room to a reported stabbing that occurred at a residence southeast of Marianna.

The victim, Royce Allen Alday, identified a pile of bloody clothes in the emergency room floor as the ones he was wearing when he was attacked.

The clothes were collected as evidence related to the stabbing.

While cataloging and packaging the clothing, certain personal items were found, linking Alday as the owner of the clothing, along with a small plastic baggie containing a white crystallized substance that was found in the pants pocket and several rounds of ammunition.

The substance field tested positive for methamphetamines with a total weight of 2.5 grams, JCSO says.

Due to the severity of Alday’s injuries, a criminal complaint was forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for a warrant, which was issued on Feb. 9.

On February 26, 2021, a feputy with the JCSO Uniform Patrol Division conducted a probable cause traffic stop on Ford truck driven by Alday for the violation of improper use of off-road lighting. A check of the tag that was attached to the truck indicated that it was registered to and should have been displayed on a trailer.

A warrant check also revealed the warrant on Alday for possession of methamphetamines and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

After being placed under arrest, he was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

A more thorough search of his person at the jail revealed a small package of suspected methamphetamines, which field tested positive as such.

Alday was held for first appearance.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DUI and multiple...
Woman charged with DUI in Mahan Drive crash
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 25, 2021
According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
The 22-year-old Florida State University student who was found dead at the Sigma Phi Epsilon...
Autopsy: FSU student found inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house died of head trauma
Last week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation...
LCSO arrests 3 following investigation, finds crack cocaine, flakka, ecstasy, other dangerous drugs

Latest News

New legislation filed at the State Capitol would ban so-called ‘disability abortions’, making...
Legislation would ban ‘disability abortions’
With graduation now scheduled to happen at the Civic Center, hotels told WCTV that rooms are...
Tallahassee hotels already seeing the impact of FSU’s in-person graduation
A Valdosta man is facing a maximum of sixty years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Valdosta man pleas guilty to child porn production charges
As criminal trials resume in Leon County, thousands of pending cases cause frustration,...
As criminal trials resume in Leon County, thousands of pending cases cause frustration, disappointment
TMH has added their name to fight against hunger by launching a program that helps patients who...
TMH launches program to help food insecure patients