Jackson County man arrested following stabbing investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has a arrested a man following a stabbing investigation.

On Dec. 26, 2020, JCSO responded to the Jackson Hospital Emergency Room to a reported stabbing that occurred at a residence southeast of Marianna.

The victim, Royce Allen Alday, identified a pile of bloody clothes in the emergency room floor as the ones he was wearing when he was attacked.

The clothes were collected as evidence related to the stabbing.

While cataloging and packaging the clothing, certain personal items were found, linking Alday as the owner of the clothing, along with a small plastic baggie containing a white crystallized substance that was found in the pants pocket and several rounds of ammunition.

The substance field tested positive for methamphetamines with a total weight of 2.5 grams, JCSO says.

Due to the severity of Alday’s injuries, a criminal complaint was forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for a warrant, which was issued on Feb. 9.

On February 26, 2021, a feputy with the JCSO Uniform Patrol Division conducted a probable cause traffic stop on Ford truck driven by Alday for the violation of improper use of off-road lighting. A check of the tag that was attached to the truck indicated that it was registered to and should have been displayed on a trailer.

A warrant check also revealed the warrant on Alday for possession of methamphetamines and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

After being placed under arrest, he was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

A more thorough search of his person at the jail revealed a small package of suspected methamphetamines, which field tested positive as such.

Alday was held for first appearance.

