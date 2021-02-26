Advertisement

Locally owned cheesecake snowball restaurant Sneauxball featured in ‘Bite of Brown’ event

To help bring more attention to black owned business during Black History Month, Dream Marketing Group launched their ‘Bite of Brown’ event.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To help bring more attention to black owned business during Black History Month, Dream Marketing Group launched their ‘Bite of Brown’ event.

The seven day event highlights seven black owned businesses in Tallahassee, ltting people know what they have to offer.

Thursday’s restaurant was Sneauxball on South Adams Street and the owner told WCTV why he wanted to be a part of the event.

“I think it was a great collaboration man, it really brings a lot of awareness to a lot of the businesses that may not get the attention that they deserve or need,” said Jarrett Maloy, owner at Sneauxball. “I just think it’s great for one we are inspiring other people that look like us, talk like us, walk like us.”

Dream Marketing says the businesses involved from Monday to Wednesday saw an increase of at least 20 percent in profit..

The event will come to an end this Sunday, Feb. 28.

