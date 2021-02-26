Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduces legislation to exempt premium cigars from some regulations, fees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a press release published Wednesday, Florida senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced that he has reintroduced the Traditional Cigar Manufacturing and Small Business Jobs Preservation Act.

The act seeks to exempt premium cigars from “excessive and overly burdensome U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and fees,” according to the release.

This legislation was first introduced in 2011 by Sen. Rubio and former senator, Bill Nelson.

Joining Rubio as co-sponsors of the legislation were Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Barrasso (R-WY), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Boozman (R-AR) and John Kennedy (R-LA).

“The premium cigar industry is an iconic staple in Florida’s economy,” Rubio said in the release. “For far too long, small and family-owned businesses have been facing the threat of regulation that could force many to close their shops. I am proud to reintroduce this legislation that would provide Florida premium cigar makers the certainty they need to continue their craft, and I urge my colleagues to swiftly pass this bill.”

