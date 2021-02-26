Sweet and Spicy Marmalade Chicken

INGREDIENTS

1 pound chicken breast

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/8 teaspoon pepper

SAUCE

1 Tablespoon butter

1 jalapeno, seeds removed and chopped

1 teaspoon fresh ginger root, minced

¾ cup marmalade

1 Tablespoon lime juice

1 Tablespoon orange juice

¼ teaspoon salt

METHOD

Cut chicken into ¼ inch slices.

Add oil, soy sauce, garlic, and pepper to a plastic bag. Add the sliced chicken. Allow the chicken to marinate for at least 4 hours.

In a small sauce pan, heat the butter. Add the jalapeno and cook until tender. Then add the ginger. Take off the heat. Add the marmalade, lime juice, orange juice and salt.

Drain the chicken cook on the stove or in the oven until the chicken is fully cooked.

Serve chicken over rice with steamed broccoli. Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds. The sauce can be served on the side or over the dish.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.