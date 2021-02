TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says they are on the scene of a fire at Hardee’s in the 5800 block of North Monroe Street.

Crews from TFD are on scene 5818 N. Monroe St.…Hardee’s...working Fire Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Friday, February 26, 2021

It is not yet known what caused the fire, what the extent of any damages are or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

