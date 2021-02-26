TMH launches program to help food insecure patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fight against food insecurity continues.

TMH has added their name to fight against hunger by launching a program that helps patients who suffer from food insecurity.

“I think it’s really important that our patients feel that we are empathetic toward them and their situation and that we are providing these resources for them,” said TMH Director of Quality of Life Services, Afaf Gasem.

It works like this: patients who are admitted into TMH will undergo a two question verification to determine if they are going hungry.

Then, a patient is linked to a dietician who is able to provide them with an emergency bag of food and resources to help them once they leave the hospital.

The hospital is partnering with Second Harvest to get it done.

“According to second harvest they service 6 of the highest food insecure counties in the state of florida. so we know this is something that we really want to help be apart of because it does take a whole community to try to address this need,” explained Gasem.

Farm Share, who has also been on the frontlines fighting against hunger, told WCTV that during the pandemic, their need has grown more than 400 percent.

Gil Zepeda, Farm Share, Inc. Director of Marketing, says, “It ranges from family to family depending on their economic status, some folks have had to choose between putting gas in their car, buying medicine for themselves and feeding themselves.”

Farm Share says more than 4 million Floridians suffer from food insecurity, a problem that they say can continue for years.

“We need folks to understand the problem is not over, there is very much a lot of need throughout the state of Florida as far as food insecurity is concerned,” Zepeda said.

Children can also be apart of TMH’s program.

