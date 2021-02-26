TMH, Sodexo launch program to address food insecure patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital alongside Sodexo, launched a program to address food security concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new programs allows predetermined patients access to dietitians while in the hospital, then provided emergency food kits, resources and assistance once discharged.

As part of the program, all patients are screened for food insecurity upon admission using the Hunger Vital Signs™ two-question screening tool.

Then, one patients are identified as food insecure, a trigger is sent to the registered dietitians and the patient is offered an emergency food kit.

TMH says the food kit also includes local and federal food assistance resources and a recipe book to help patients use food provided once discharged to help maintain a balanced diet.

Additional programs at TMH, managed in partnership with Sodexo and the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Foundation, help hospital staff who may be experiencing food insecurity.

These programs source from local farmers or other community-supported efforts to provide hospital employees with a fresh bag of produce, non-perishable foods and a recipe card during the pandemic.

